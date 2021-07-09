VANCOUVER -- Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board are heading to Lytton, B.C., following a potential train fire.

In a brief statement issued Friday, the TSB said its investigators will look into "a fire potentially involving a freight train in Lytton."

The statement did not say when the fire occurred or whether it was the same one that destroyed the village late last month.

"The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence," the statement said.

Earlier Friday, a ministerial order halted CP and CN railways from operating trains in the area for up to 48 hours.

The order was issued by Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra "in the interest of safe railway operations, and to protect public safety for the temporary return of residents to inspect their homes."

The order came into effect just after midnight on July 9 and lasts for 48 hours, unless lifted earlier.

Both CN Railway and CP Railway must stop movement of trains – except for emergency fire response and maintenance work – between Kamloops and Boston Bar.

This week, a First Nations leader pledged action after service resumed on July 5 following the devastating fire that destroyed the village.

Chief Matt Pasco, chairman of the Nlaka'pamux Nation Tribal Council based in Lytton, said allowing trains in the area was creating anxiety for members in an already stressful time.

Canadian Pacific said in a statement that mainline operations resumed Monday after safety inspections were completed of the tracks and infrastructure.

Pasco said he was willing to do "what's necessary" in the name of safety and reached out to others asking them to stand in solidarity.

“The B.C. wildfires have been devastating for so many communities and families," said Marc Miller, minister of Indigenous services, in a news release.

"At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we all listen to the voices of Indigenous leaders and engage meaningfully on a path forward that respects their needs and priorities, while ensuring rail safety and security.”

With files from The Canadian Press