TransLink converting Surrey bus depot to 'renewable diesel' in the New Year

Metro Vancouver's transit provider says one of its bus depots will be refueling exclusively with renewable diesel made from organic waste starting Jan. 1.

TransLink says using renewable diesel – which comes from used cooking oil, waste animal fats and vegetable oils – reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent compared to fossil fuel diesel.

The switch to renewable diesel at Surrey Transit Centre will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6,550 tonnes – roughly five per cent of TransLink's total emissions – according to a news release issued Thursday.

TransLink says that's the equivalent of taking 1,900 passenger vehicles off the road.

"The time to take climate action is now," says Kevin Quinn, TransLink's CEO, in the release.

"By introducing renewable diesel to our bus fleet, we’re doing our part to move away from fossil fuels. Renewable diesel will deliver rapid GHG reductions while we work to electrify our fleet."

TransLink's Climate Action Strategy calls for a 45-per-cent reduction in emissions from 2010 levels by 2030, and a switch to a zero-emission fleet by 2040.

The organization says it plans to convert additional transit centres to renewable diesel next year. It's also studying the possibility of using renewable diesel as a fuel source for the West Coast Express and SeaBus.

According to TransLink, cars, light trucks and SUVs are responsible for one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions in Metro Vancouver. TransLink itself is responsible for about one per cent of the region's emissions.

Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of TransLink's emissions come from its diesel vehicles.