Transit strike update: 'Special mediator' to oversee 6-day negotiation process

B.C.'s minister of labour has appointed veteran negotiator Vince Ready as a "special mediator" in the ongoing dispute that shut down bus and SeaBus service in Metro Vancouver earlier this week.

Ready was already working with the parties, but Labour Minister Harry Bains' appointment formalizes his role.

As special mediator, Ready will have up to six days to work with the parties to secure a resolution to their collective bargaining dispute.

"If a settlement cannot be reached within this timeline, he will issue non-binding recommendations on Feb. 2, 2024, with both parties having five days to either accept or reject the recommendations," Bains said in a statement.

The dispute between CUPE 4500 – which represents about 180 transit supervisors – and Coast Mountain Bus Company – the company TransLink contracts to operate most of its buses – has been ongoing for months.

Earlier this week, the union set up picket lines for 48 hours, shutting down bus and SeaBus service across the region and causing chaos for commuters on Monday and Tuesday.

Service resumed at 3 a.m. Wednesday, but the union has said further strike actions are possible, and has a hearing before the Labour Relations Board on Monday to determine whether it is allowed to picket SkyTrain stations in the future.

"Not having transit service is a huge challenge for the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on it," said Bains in his statement.

"Ready is a highly regarded mediator in the labour relations community, with a long and distinguished record of settling disputes. With his appointment, the parties have all the tools they need to reach an agreement, and I thank them for agreeing to work with him to end this dispute."

CMBC shared a statement from its president and general manager Michael McDaniel shortly after Ready's appointment was announced.

McDaniel said his company welcomes Ready's appointment and hopes CUPE 4500 will not resume any strike action during the mediation process.

"This is good news for the hundreds of thousands of people who have had their lives disrupted this week," McDaniel said. "CMBC is committed to working closely with the special mediator in the coming days."