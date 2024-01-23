Transit strike: Hearing on possible SkyTrain disruption scheduled for Monday

A hearing to determine whether striking transit supervisors can picket outside SkyTrain stations – a move that could effectively shut down service across Metro Vancouver – has been scheduled for Monday, CTV News has learned.

The Labour Relations Board will be considering a complaint from CUPE Local 4500 that the supervisors' employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, tried to reduce the impact of this week's 48-hour job action, which began in the early morning hours Monday and halted bus and SeaBus service in the region.

If the complaint is upheld, it's expected the union would be allowed to picket outside additional locations, including SkyTrain stations. The union representing SkyTrain employees has already said members will not cross CUPE 4500 picket lines, and that the escalation would potentially "shut down all SkyTrain service."

The hearing is expected to stretch across multiple days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.