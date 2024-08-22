Transit police arrest 56, seize weapons, drugs and stolen goods during Metrotown crackdown

Metro Vancouver Transit Police made dozens of arrests and seized drugs, weapons and thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise during a four-day crackdown at Metrotown SkyTrain Station last month.

Police shared the results of their efforts, dubbed "Project Huracan," in a news release Thursday.

Officers from the MVTP "crime suppression team" worked in uniform and plainclothes inside the SkyTrain station and in the surrounding area, including at the bus loop, the mall and nearby businesses, police said.

During their four days of operations, officers arrested 56 people for various reasons, including weapons and drug possession, MVTP said, adding that 21 of those arrested had outstanding warrants.

Police also seized 78 grams of fentanyl, 70 grams of marijuana and 15 grams of cocaine, various weapons – including bear spray brass knuckles, a replica firearm and 21 knives – and $5,036 worth of stolen merchandise.

A photo shared with the MVTP release also shows a wooden bat with the words "bat of the year" written on it and what appears to be a small morningstar among the seized weapons.

The latest enforcement efforts at Metrotown SkyTrain Station followed a similar, three-day initiative conducted in the area back in April.

That operation yielded 26 arrests, 23 weapons and 148 grams of drugs seized, and $9,506 worth of stolen merchandise recovered, according to police.