VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Transit police arrest 56, seize weapons, drugs and stolen goods during Metrotown crackdown

    Metro Vancouver Transit Police seized a variety of weapons and drugs during a four-day crackdown at Metrotown SkyTrain Station in July 2024. (MVTP) Metro Vancouver Transit Police seized a variety of weapons and drugs during a four-day crackdown at Metrotown SkyTrain Station in July 2024. (MVTP)
    Share

    Metro Vancouver Transit Police made dozens of arrests and seized drugs, weapons and thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise during a four-day crackdown at Metrotown SkyTrain Station last month.

    Police shared the results of their efforts, dubbed "Project Huracan," in a news release Thursday.

    Officers from the MVTP "crime suppression team" worked in uniform and plainclothes inside the SkyTrain station and in the surrounding area, including at the bus loop, the mall and nearby businesses, police said.

    During their four days of operations, officers arrested 56 people for various reasons, including weapons and drug possession, MVTP said, adding that 21 of those arrested had outstanding warrants.

    Police also seized 78 grams of fentanyl, 70 grams of marijuana and 15 grams of cocaine, various weapons – including bear spray brass knuckles, a replica firearm and 21 knives – and $5,036 worth of stolen merchandise.

    A photo shared with the MVTP release also shows a wooden bat with the words "bat of the year" written on it and what appears to be a small morningstar among the seized weapons.

    The latest enforcement efforts at Metrotown SkyTrain Station followed a similar, three-day initiative conducted in the area back in April. 

    That operation yielded 26 arrests, 23 weapons and 148 grams of drugs seized, and $9,506 worth of stolen merchandise recovered, according to police. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News