VANCOUVER - Trans Mountain Corporation is expected to make statements Thursday supporting Ottawa in British Columbia's reference case on the Crown corporation's pipeline expansion project.

The case asks the B.C. Court of Appeal whether the province has jurisdiction to introduce a new permitting system that would require companies to create disaster response plans and pay for any potential damages.

Yesterday, a lawyer for the federal government argued the proposed legislation isn't just a benign environmental measure – it's one of the tools Premier John Horgan promised to use from his toolbox to stop the project.

Lawyer Jan Brongers says Horgan told a reporter the proposed amendments were about ensuring that increased heavy oil shipments through the province “don't happen in the future.”

B.C.'s legal team told the court earlier this week that it has no intention of stopping the project, only of doing what it can to reduce the potential harm from hazardous materials.

But Brongers says only Ottawa – not the provinces – has jurisdiction over inter-provincial projects like the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.