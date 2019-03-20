

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A lawyer for the federal government says British Columbia is overreaching with an unconstitutional effort to regulate oil and gas shipments through its lands and waters.

The B.C. Court of Appeal is hearing a reference case that asks if the provincial government can create a permitting regime for companies that transport hazardous substances through the province.

Lawyer Jan Brongers says the Canadian government agrees that environmental protection is of critical importance and that there's a need for robust regulatory regimes.

However, he says the proposed amendments to B.C.'s Environmental Management Act must be struck down because Ottawa - not the provinces - has sole jurisdiction over interprovincial projects.

Brongers says the proposal is not merely benign environmental legislation, but a “Trojan Horse” that gives B.C. greater power over projects, including the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The province has argued it's not trying to block Trans Mountain or any other resource project, but is aiming to protect against ecological harm and require companies to pay for damages.