

CTV Vancouver





A Richmond, B.C. trampoline park accused of negligence in the death of Victoria-area father is denying any wrongdoing.

Jay Greenwood jumped into one of the foam pits at Extreme Air Park in January 2018 and later died, leaving the 46-year-old's family and friends devastated.

"Jay was just one of those guys—gregarious, every time I saw him he was smiling," said Deanna Young, who knew him for 15 years, told CTV News during the summer.

A lawsuit filed last summer on behalf of Greenwood's two daughters—who witnessed their father's death—alleges negligence by the company.

But in court documents, Extreme Air Park says it did nothing wrong, instead suggesting Greenwood may have been "using the trampoline and/or foam pit when his ability to do so was impaired or compromised by fatigue, the consumption of alcohol or ingesting drugs."

The company's response also accuses Greenwood of "failing to pay sufficient attention to the activity he was engaged in" and "failing to follow oral warnings and instructions."

The business also claims he signed a waiver acknowledging the potential danger of using the trampoline park.

Months after Greenwood's death, a three-year-old was injured at the same facility. The child's mother says her son fell through the springs of the trampoline. In that case, Extreme Air Park said the boy tampered with the equipment.

As for the Greenwoods, they're seeking damages, claiming there wasn't enough foam in the pit.

According to suit, Greenwood's daughters now suffer from depression and anxiety because of the experience.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan