Traffic incident leads to major delay on ferry route
Tsawwassen ferry terminal.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 11:47AM PDT
A traffic incident on Highway 17 in Delta has led to significant delays on one BC Ferries route out of Tsawwassen.
At around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle incident at Ladner Truck road led to closures and congestion.
The incident was clear at around 10:30, but BC Ferries told passengers that its vessel, Salish Orca, was expecting a fuel truck that was trapped in the traffic.
The Salish Orca is travelling between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands and left 50 minutes late for its 10:10 a.m. departure.
"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this sailing delay," said BC Ferries in a statement.
"We request that customers with reservations check in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times to maintain your reserved status."
It's unknown how this delay will impact sailings throughout the day, but BC Ferries said it will inform passengers as early as possible of any changes.