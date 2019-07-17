

CTV News Vancouver





A traffic incident on Highway 17 in Delta has led to significant delays on one BC Ferries route out of Tsawwassen.

At around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle incident at Ladner Truck road led to closures and congestion.

#BCHwy17 - Vehicle incident has closed the WB lanes at #BCHwy99. #BCHwy99 NB exit to #BCHwy17 WB is also closed. No estimated opening at this time, use alternate route. #DeltaBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 17, 2019

The incident was clear at around 10:30, but BC Ferries told passengers that its vessel, Salish Orca, was expecting a fuel truck that was trapped in the traffic.

The Salish Orca is travelling between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands and left 50 minutes late for its 10:10 a.m. departure.

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen - #SouthernGulfIslands #SalishOrca is operating 50 mins behind schedule due to a traffic accident that delayed the arrival of the fuel truck. You can find more info here: https://t.co/qiMnczoNE9 ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) July 17, 2019

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this sailing delay," said BC Ferries in a statement.

"We request that customers with reservations check in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times to maintain your reserved status."

It's unknown how this delay will impact sailings throughout the day, but BC Ferries said it will inform passengers as early as possible of any changes.