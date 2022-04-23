Toxic drug alert issued for users in northern B.C. city

Health officials in northern B.C. say they've seen an increase in overdoses in Prince George.

The overdoses are being linked to a toxic substance being sold as dope, according to a statement from Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority.

Officials did not say what the substance actually contains, but said it is "highly toxic" and causes "heavy and prolonged sedation."

"Overdoses are happening when the substance is smoked and injected," the health authorities said.

They described the substance as "light green pebbles or chunks that break into granules," as well as "a dark blue rocky substance."

Officials are advising drug users not to use alone, to carry naloxone and know how to recognize and respond to an overdose, and to get their drugs tested at an overdose prevention site. Prince George has two such sites, both located in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.