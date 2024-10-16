VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Too close to call: Nail-biting results in B.C.'s 43rd provincial election

    Our special coverage of B.C.'s 43rd general election has ended, with the results too close to call Saturday night. 

    By midnight, there were still 16 ridings with the leading candidates ahead by less than three percentage points. 

    While Election B.C. continues counting votes, you can follow the results on our interactive results map

    We also have coverage of the election night speeches from B.C. NDP Leader David Eby, B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad and B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau, who failed to win re-election. 

    You can also re-watch our six-hour election special and revisit our live blog below.

     

     

