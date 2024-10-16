Too close to call: Nail-biting results in B.C.'s 43rd provincial election
Our special coverage of B.C.'s 43rd general election has ended, with the results too close to call Saturday night.
By midnight, there were still 16 ridings with the leading candidates ahead by less than three percentage points.
While Election B.C. continues counting votes, you can follow the results on our interactive results map.
We also have coverage of the election night speeches from B.C. NDP Leader David Eby, B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad and B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau, who failed to win re-election.
You can also re-watch our six-hour election special and revisit our live blog below.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Throwing a dinner party is a way to connect. Rookies, don't be intimidated
Throwing a dinner party — anything from a pot of chili to a multi-course feast — is a great way to build social connections, at a time when that can be hard to do. There’s something about preparing and sharing a meal that bonds people.
Simple Plan latest Canadian act to get documentary treatment at Prime Video
The Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary on Prime Video, which is slated to debut sometime next year.
Metro Vancouver hit with massive flooding, road closures on the day of B.C. provincial election
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia
Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former U.S. president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
Leaked documents show U.S. intelligence on Israel's plans to attack Iran: CNN sources
The U.S is investigating a leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence about Israel’s plans for retaliation against Iran, according to three people familiar with the matter. One of the people familiar confirmed the documents' authenticity.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Cher inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Dua Lipa and Zendaya paying tribute
Dua Lipa and Cher opened the Rock and Roll Hall Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night singing 'Believe' before giving way to a medley of rump shakers by funk masters Kool & the Gang and a powerhouse performance by Dionne Warwick, bringing the house down at 83.
Vancouver Island
B.C. election uncertainty reflects voter 'frustration,' Eby says as final results pending
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
B.C. politics have changed 'forever,' Rustad says, vowing to keep battling NDP
With final results in B.C.'s provincial election still pending, John Rustad has vowed to make life "as difficult as possible" for the NDP should the party be re-elected to a minority government.
High-profile B.C. NDP members re-elected as race remains too close to call
Housing, health care, public safety, climate change and the toxic drug crisis were some of the major concerns for voters in B.C. Saturday. While it remains to be seen which party voters will decide is best poised to address these issues, David Eby and a majority of his former cabinet members have been re-elected.
Kelowna
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
Arrest made in northeast Edmonton stabbing death
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.
Alberta UCP to vote on celebrating CO2, abandoning net-zero targets
A proposal to stop labelling carbon dioxide as a pollutant and instead celebrate it as a "foundational nutrient for all life on Earth" will be up for debate at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting in November.
18 young Albertans died while receiving child intervention services since April, 16 were Indigenous
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
Calgary
Police identify person of interest in SAIT death investigation
Calgary police said in a Saturday update that they have identified a man they want to speak with as part of an investigation into a death at SAIT.
'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
ASIRT investigation underway after man dies in Calgary police custody
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
Lethbridge
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
Slight chance of snow in Lethbridge has city crews, tire shops preparing
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
Bandits sweep BCHL Showcase with 3-2 shootout win over Coquitlam to improve record to 9-0
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
Winnipeg
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Regina
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
New mural showcasing Regina's skyline unveiled in Victoria Park
A new mural by a local artist has been completed and unveiled in downtown Regina.
Public school board trustee candidate forum hopes to increase electorate participation in local schools
A Regina Public School Trustee candidate forum hopes to increase participation in governance at the local level.
Saskatoon
-
-
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
Toronto
Police investigating shooting in Markham that left one person dead
York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Markham that left one person dead Saturday night.
Motorcycle rider dead following collision on Hwy. 407 in Thornhill
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 in Thornhill.
Woman dead, three others in hospital after shooting in Brampton
A woman is dead, and three others are in hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
Montreal
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
Ghost shoes memorial honours young Man killed by bus in Montreal
A ghost shoes memorial was held on Saturday in the Plateau-Mount-Royal borough, after a young man was fatally struck by a public transit bus.
Soaring costs threaten closure of farm animal sanctuary in Eastern Townships
SAFE, an animal sanctuary in Mansonville in the Eastern Townships, is among a growing number of shelters in Quebec facing financial difficulties. This raises concerns that it may soon have to close its doors.
Ottawa
Ottawa volunteer group helps clean up hoarders home infested with rats
A local volunteer group has agreed to step in a South Kanata home that was infested with rats.
Civil liberties group questions constitutionality of proposed Ottawa 'bubble bylaw'
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it is concerned about the constitutionality and effectiveness of a proposed 'bubble bylaw' in the City of Ottawa, that if passed, could restrict demonstrations and protests near certain public spaces.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Atlantic
Andy Fillmore projected to be Halifax's next mayor; unofficial results also released for CBRM, Yarmouth
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
-
For the fourth year, Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall's parking lot has been taken over by a yard sale that aims to give back to two local food banks.
London
Two dead in Norfolk County crash
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.
'He loved his job': Defibrillator given in honour of fallen London firefighter
Captain Bradley James Tanner of the London Fire Department (LFD) had a side job for a decade teaching people, including the London Police Service how to use defibrillators. Saturday morning, one was given in honour of the late captain.
Driver of mobility scooter injured in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police are investigating a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.
Kitchener
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
Weapons incident safely resolved in Timmins, police say
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
N.L.
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.