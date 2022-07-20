Toddler, mom 'struck' by suspect running through Chinatown: Vancouver police

Vancouver police are investigating after a toddler and mother were knocked over by a suspect who was running away from officers.

The incident unfolded on July 9, police said in a news release Wednesday. Officers were called at about 10:45 that morning about a man who was reportedly walking through traffic while shirtless, kicking cars. Police said the suspect reportedly hit one car so hard, the door was dented.

When police got to the area, the suspect allegedly "took off running through Chinatown," which is when he reportedly hit a toddler and their 40-year-old mother while they were standing on East Pender Street near Gore Avenue.

Police said the mother was knocked to the ground, hitting her head. The child had multiple scrapes.

The suspect was arrested on Main Street soon after.

"This assault occurred in a busy neighbourhood and was witnessed by about a dozen people," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a new release.

"Although we've spoken to some witnesses, we're still collecting evidence and we'd like to hear from others who saw or heard what happened."

Police said 27-year-old Shakwan David Kelly was arrested, then released after being charged with mischief, assault and obstructing a police officer. He's now wanted B.C.-wide after failing to return to court on July 12.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 604-717-4021.