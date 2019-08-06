A two-year-old girl suffered "extensive injuries" Monday after being attacked by a bear at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, according to her family.

The toddler's father, Richard Hanson, told CTV News he received a frantic phone call from his wife saying their daughter Sophia had potentially been bitten by a bear.

"They were all watching the bears and the next thing you know, you hear the kids screaming and they ran over and had to, know you, get it to stop biting her," said Hanson, who was in Victoria at the time of the incident.

The concerned father was told their daughter was attacked by a black bear through a fence, and that she suffered a broken arm and lost a fingertip in the incident.

"I talked to the hospital and they said she's in stable condition. They said she has extensive injuries to her arm," Hanson said on Tuesday.

The little girl, who is currently being cared for at BC Children's Hospital, is going to need multiple surgeries, according to the family.

Hanson said his wife was also left traumatized by what happened.

Greater Vancouver Zoo spokesperson Megan Kent hasn't confirmed the details of what happened, but said the facility should be able to provide more details on Tuesday. It appears the zoo will be open for the day.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service told CTV News it did receive a report of a child being "injured due to an animal bite" at the zoo on Monday, and that officers are investigating.

"Conservation officers are now investigating the incident and will not comment further while the investigation is ongoing," a spokesperson said in an email.