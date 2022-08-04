Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says

A group of climate activists who "disarm" SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.

Members of the self-dubbed "Tyre Extinguishers" caused frustration for a number of motorists on Vancouver Island last week, claiming to have immobilized 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay.

Authorities in Oak Bay confirmed they received nine such reports. Victoria police have not responded to a request for details on additional incidents in that city.

The Tyre Extinguishers has since put out a call on Twitter asking any Vancouver residents interested in joining the cause to get in touch.

"Stay tuned for actions soon!" a representative told CTV News Vancouver when asked about the group's plans. "Obviously we're not going to go into more detail than that."

The representative did not respond when asked how many people had reached out following its Twitter invitation, which was posted on Tuesday.

Police have cautioned that anyone caught deflating tires could face charges of mischief under $5,000, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison under the Criminal Code.

The Tyre Extinguishers want to see SUVs banned in urban areas, citing an analysis that found the vehicles have been the second-largest contributor to rising global carbon dioxide emissions since 2010, surpassing even the aviation industry.

"SUVs are more detrimental to our climate than people might realize," the group said in a statement Friday. "We are taking action into our own hands because our governments and politicians will not."

But the activists' efforts on Vancouver Island were met with quick backlash, even by some supporters of stronger climate action – including a man whose pregnant daughter's SUV was among the vehicles targeted.

"This is not the way to get the message across," Robert Kennedy told CTV News. "She's certainly not going to entertain what these folks are trying to achieve and get rid of her SUV."

The Tyre Extinguishers have also called for pollution taxes and increased investment in public transit.