Thousands turn out for annual BC Children’s Hospital run

More than 8,000 people turned out for the annual BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s RBC Race for the Kids in Vancouver Sunday.

The event helps raise money for the hospital’s most urgent needs like cancer research and mental health programs.

“The funds that are raised go towards excellence in health care,” said BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Vice-President of Philanthropy, Rita Thodos.

“That’s super important because it provides opportunities to conquer childhood diseases, prevent illness and injury and just tackle some of those life-long complications and health issues that kids face,” she continued.

The funding goes towards helping sick kids like three-year-old Eva Lawrence, who’s currently battling leukemia.

“The donations and the impact of raising funds for children’s hospital is undeniably the reason why Eva is here today, it’s left the impact so that the doctors and the nurses can save her life,” said her mother, Allie Lawrence.

“If people have the opportunity or chance to donate and support in any way, they’re giving a kid like Eva her life back,” she said.

A race with more than 1,000 people was also held in Victoria Sunday.

Since the event’s inception back in 1986, more than $19 million has been raised.