Thousands of kilograms of CO2 went into building Vancouver's 'carbon-zero' fire hall

Vancouver's new Firehall 17 is seen in this photo provided by the City of Vancouver. Vancouver's new Firehall 17 is seen in this photo provided by the City of Vancouver.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News