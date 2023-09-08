Thousands of kilograms of CO2 went into building Vancouver's 'carbon-zero' fire hall
The City of Vancouver says Canada's first "carbon-zero" fire hall will reduce operational emissions by 99.7 per cent compared to its predecessor, but there was still a significant amount of carbon emitted to construct the facility.
In fact, the city estimates it will take approximately seven years for the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from operating the new Fire Hall 17 to offset the amount emitted building it.
The city referred CTV News to a case study it published in September 2020, while the building was under construction.
The study calculated the building's "embodied carbon emissions" as 778,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent, or about 424 kilograms per square metre.
"This makes up 97 per cent of the building’s total life cycle GHG emissions," the document reads. "Additionally, more than 90 per cent of the embodied carbon is released before the building starts its operation. Therefore, future zero-carbon buildings must explore ways to minimize not only their operational but also their embodied carbon emissions."
Most of the new fire hall's embodied carbon emissions – about 81 per cent, according to the document – are associated with the "product," meaning the materials used for the construction. Another nine per cent come from the construction process and the remaining 10 per cent from the building's anticipated 60 years of operation and emissions from its "end of life."
These calculations don't include the emissions associated with tearing down the old fire hall, but the city said that total is "expected to be low since approximately 91 per cent of the demolition waste was diverted from landfill."
Continuing to operate the old building would have been more carbon-intensive over the long term and, according to the city, was not an option.
"Fire Hall 17 was in need of replacement as the building no longer met the structural, operational or space needs," the city said in an emailed statement.
"The new fire hall is larger and is designed and built to better respond to the needs of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services today."
Located at 7070 Knight St., the new Fire Hall 17 is the second-largest Vancouver Fire Rescue Services training site, and is designed to be a post-disaster communications hub, housing equipment that could be used to keep the community connected after a major earthquake or similar catastrophe.
Still, the city said its Climate Emergency Action Plan – adopted after construction of Fire Hall 17 began – has provisions requiring lower embodied carbon emissions for future city-owned building projects.
The city's target is a 40-per-cent reduction in embodied carbon emissions – from 2019 levels – by 2030.
"We have committed to demonstrate leadership to help learn what is practical for setting embodied carbon requirements for future changes to rezoning and building bylaws," the city said. "If this requirement had been implemented prior to building the Fire Hall 17 project, the embodied carbon emissions would have been offset by operating carbon emission savings in just over four years instead of seven years."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Poilievre delivering rally-style Conservative convention speech
Pierre Poilievre is delivering a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News is covering the address live, follow along for updates.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
New footage from police body cams, drones show how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
The benefits of spending time by yourself, according to an expert
Being alone is often thought of in a negative context. But solitude is not the same as loneliness, and when people choose to spend time by themselves, it can actually be beneficial, one expert says.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Malahat highway to see overnight traffic delays through to fall, ministry says
More delays are in store for travellers on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island. The British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says repair work through the Tunnel Hill area will require single-lane alternating traffic overnight starting Sept. 11.
-
Inmate dies in custody at Vancouver Island prison
The federal correctional service says an inmate has died while in custody at a minimum-security prison on Vancouver Island. A statement from Correctional Service Canada says inmate Richard Paul Preston died on Sept. 2 at William Head Institution, west of Victoria.
-
COVID-19 cases spike in B.C. but no more cases of new variant detected
British Columbia is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 numbers, with cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and deaths all up in recent weeks.
Calgary
-
Jupiter Theatre teams up with Calgary circus artists on The Time Machinist
It appears to be circus season in Calgary.
-
‘My stomach just sank': Phillip Heerema victims disappointed in Calgary Stampede's participation in Pride parade
Plaintiffs in a class-action sex assault lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede are expressing deep disappointment that members of the organization were allowed to walk in the 2023 Calgary Pride Parade.
-
Kidney March kicks off in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains
Marchers arrive at the Millarville Racetrack before the sun is up on a chilly early September morning that feels much later in the autumn.
Edmonton
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public Schools is expected to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon after it was revealed that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
-
Sherwood Park pharmacy administers first RSV vaccine shot in Alberta
A new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, commonly called RSV, is now available in Sherwood Park.
-
Man charged with 'dangerous operation' of boat through Whitemud Creek
A man has been charged for driving a powerboat through Edmonton's Whitemud Creek, nearly hitting other water users, earlier in the summer.
Toronto
-
Some Ontario hospitals are reinstating masking requirements
Some eastern Ontario hospitals are bringing back mask requirements in patient-care areas as the respiratory virus season approaches.
-
Refugees still being told there is no space in Toronto’s shelter system
The city is still referring refugees and asylum seekers to federal shelter programs despite passing a motion ensuring these individuals will have access to Toronto’s facilities.
-
Nearly 500 educational assistants fired from Peel District School Board: union
OPSEU Local 2100, the union representing educational assistants within the Peel District School Board, has reported the termination of nearly 500 EAs days before the start of the new school year.
Montreal
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
-
Quebec to appeal court ruling on Bill 40 that declared overhaul of school board system was unconstitutional
The Quebec government will appeal a recent court ruling that declared parts of a law that overhauled the province's school board system were unconstitutional.
-
Police escort residents out of Park Ex council meeting during heated debate over bike lanes
A debate over parking spaces in Park Extension is reaching a boiling point once again. On Tuesday, a borough council meeting became so heated that residents had to be escorted out by police.
Winnipeg
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
'It was a distraction': New policy at Manitoba school division keeping cell phones out of classrooms
As kids head back into the classroom, students in one Manitoba division will have to keep their cell phones out of sight.
-
Mounties identify 16-year-old suspect in Thompson homicide
Manitoba RCMP have revealed the identity of a 16-year-old wanted as a suspect in a Thompson homicide last month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in 33-year-old woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection with an Aug. 29 homicide.
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
Regina
-
Pedestrian dead following collision with 'large truck,' Regina police say
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a vehicle in east Regina Friday afternoon, police said.
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Regina police ask for help in search for 5 stolen wheelchairs
The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association and the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help after multiple wheelchairs and related sports equipment were stolen earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
-
Heat warnings in effect in N.B., N.S. heading into the weekend
Heat warnings have been issued across parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Friday.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
-
Nathaniel Veltman trial may be shortened
CTV News has learned that the trial, which was scheduled to last 12 to 14 weeks, may only take half the allotted time.
-
Suspect allegedly steals two vehicles, evades police in 'chaotic' arrest
A St. Thomas resident is facing more than 30 charges after allegedly stealing two vehicles and damaging three police cruisers while trying to evade arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury victim defrauded $9,500 in Kijiji lumber scam
A fraud scheme using Kijiji to sell ‘leftover lumber’ has been uncovered in Greater Sudbury.
-
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
-
Illegal northern Ont. moose hunt ends with $8,700 in fines
Two northern Ontario men pled guilty to hunting violations related to a 2021 hunt in the District of Timiskaming.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charge
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing a new terrorism charge.
-
Ager Hasan’s sentencing decision delayed, victim advocate groups applaud parole recommendation
The sentencing hearing for Ager Hasan wrapped up on Friday, but it will still be a few weeks before we know when he’ll be eligible for parole.
-
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.