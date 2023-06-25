Thousands gather to mourn death of Sikh leader in Surrey

A massive crowd of mourners gathered outside a Sikh temple in Surrey Sunday morning, one week after its president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed there in his truck.

Thousands of people walked alongside the casket that carried Nijjar’s body, paying tribute to the late president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

Nijjar was found dead June 18 outside the gurdwara with multiple gunshot wounds.

“He was a really, really caring person for everyone and that's why all these people are here,” said Bickram Singh, a mourner at the gathering.

Homicide investigators have not made any arrests, but many mourners at Sunday’s gathering believe Nijjar was the target of foreign inference.

He was an outspoken advocate for a separatist movement in India, supporting the creation of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan in the Punjab region.

His advocacy is the reason many are calling on the government to look into potential political motivation.

"Where is the law enforcement? Where is all the Canadian agencies? What are they doing? All Sikh people demand a real investigation in to this incident,” said Singh.

Investigators have not confirmed a motive behind the death.

A group of Liberal Sikh MPs met with the federal public safety minister earlier in the week, relaying the foreign interference concerns.

"We have conveyed the message of the gurdwara leadership, that this is what they are saying, that this is what the reason of the killing is and Marco Mendicino has clearly assured us that our law agencies will do everything to bring the truth out,” said Suk Dhaliwal, the Surrey-Newton MP.

Members of the Gurdwara said Nijjar gave a speech at the temple hours before he was killed in the parking lot, mentioning he had been warned by Canadian intelligence officials.

Sunday’s gathering saw hundreds of people sign a petition calling on the government to investigate the death, including Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, the president of Council of Khalistan.

"These people are presenting here, they think it is a personal attack on each one of them,” said Sandhu.

Homicide investigators are still searching for two suspects described as "heavy-set men wearing face coverings."

They were seen fleeing the scene on foot, heading southbound through Cougar Creek Park. They are believed to have gotten into a getaway vehicle parked at 121 Street just off of 68 Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward. In addition, people who were in the area between 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. who have vehicles with onboard cameras, such as Teslas, that record video even while parked and empty, are being asked to contact police.

Those with video or information are urged to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448.