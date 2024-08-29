This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.

A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HCTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.

Little Wolf Resort is located on a 130-acre peninsula on the Skeena River near Terrace. Realtor Annette Cosens, who is with the Kelowna branch of Sotheby's International Realty, tells CTV News that the property is home to a thriving, world-renowned business with room for expansion.

"The potential is quite astounding," she said.

The resort charges guests about $1,000 per night. It offers guided fishing tours and boasts a kitchen where a gourmet chef serves up fresh, local seafood. While whoever buys the property would have to staff and run it themselves – all of the furniture is included.

The Interior of Little Wolf Resort is shown in this photo (Credit: sothebysrealty.ca)

Calvin Cosens, Annette's husband and director of marketing, says the owners painstakingly chose all of the furniture and fixtures – which include a 17th century oak table that was featured in a Harry Potter movie and an 11th century fireplace from a castle in Burgundy.

"It's extraordinarily beautiful. Every bit of it. None of the furniture is just ordinary. They basically hunted around the world for these special antiques," he said.

"They're kind of a sophisticated family of artists that infused every aspect of the property with their signature blend of sophistication and innovation, and tasteful design."

The fireplace at Little Wolf Resort is seen in this photo. (Credit: sothebysrealty.ca)

The home itself, which the resort's website describes as a "timber frame red and yellow cedar wood castle" and is constructed out of trees that were mainly sourced from Haida Gwaii. Carvings, some done by local Indigenous artists, are nestled throughout the property.

The Cosens' say building and running the resort has been a labour of love for the current owners, who acquired the property in 2017.

"It's been a passion of theirs. And now they're just in their in their early '70s, and they just want to travel the world again." Calvin said.

A new buyer could keep the property as-is, but Annette says it is zoned in a way that allows the current six-room resort to be expanded to 30 rooms and allows for 20 RVs on site. The river is home to massive salmon and steelhead trout – making it a draw for trophy fishing. However, the Cosens say there are opportunities to expand to offer heli-skiing and snowmobiling in the winter, boosting the potential to attract tourists.

The property is not subject to B.C.'s foreign buyer's tax, something Cosens says could make it more appealing to investors from overseas.