'This place felt like a torture chamber': Former NDP cabinet minister calling it quits

A former high-profile B.C. cabinet minister is leaving politics – announcing her departure in the legislature Wednesday – while also calling it too partisan and dysfunctional.

Melanie Mark addressed the legislature Wednesday, reminding everyone that she was B.C.'s first First Nations woman elected as an MLA, and eight years on, is still the only one. She also took aim at the culture.

"This place felt like a torture chamber. I will not miss the character assassination," Mark told the house.

Mark attributes that to the Opposition and the media, after major blowback to a $1-billion plan to revamp the Royal B.C. Museum.

"I took seven months of being totally annihilated for doing something that was my mandate from the museum," Mark said to reporters.

In 2016, Mark won a byelection in Vancouver-Mount Pleasant. She made history again in 2017 as the first First Nations woman appointed to cabinet.

In a deeply emotional and personal statement, she revealed her recent ADHD diagnosis, and that she's quitting politics. Mark said she came to politics as a "disruptor" and expressed frustration at the pace of change.

While in charge of advanced education, Mark eliminated interest on post-secondary loans, provided free tuition to foster kids in care, and oversaw massive new spending on student housing.

Premier David Eby said she was an accomplished colleague and acknowledged the challenges facing Indigenous people across the province as well as Mark's criticism that the legislature wasn't inclusive enough.

"When she tells us what we need to do better, we need to listen, to understand, and we need to act on it," Eby added.

Adam Olson, a Green MLA, acknowledged Mark's contribution to the province and to Indigenous people. He said the message needed to be sent that there is a place here for Indigenous women.

"Today, I’m sad that we have one less paddler in our canoe," he said. "Today I’m sad that the space that's created is from someone who has a voice that is so deeply necessary in this house."

Last year, Mark left her cabinet post to deal with personal issues. By the end of next month, she'll no longer represent Vancouver-Mount Pleasant.

Mark was part of the foster care system and now is a passionate advocate for kids. Her parents struggled after attending residential schools.

“When I had to start coming back here, the trauma came back," Mark explained. "I don't want to leave my kids alone. It's not a lie. I’m divorced. I’m a single mother. I love this work. It's hard."

Wearing her grandfather’s jacket and with her mom and daughters by her side, Melanie Mark bid goodbye the same way she said hello, by making waves.