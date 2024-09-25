'This is a dream come true': Victoria Humane Society celebrates massive financial donation

On a rainy, dreary Wednesday afternoon on the West Shore, the executive director of the Victoria Humane Society is in her happy place.

"This is a miracle,” says Penny Stone. “This is a dream come true."

Stone is talking about the 38-acre parcel of land where she was walking, nestled deep in the forest along the border of Metechosin and Langford. The property was purchased with a $2 million donation from the Mearns Family Foundation.

"It's a game changer,” said the executive director. “Certainly, animal welfare is in the worst state it's ever been.”

She says the humane society receives desperate phone calls pleading for help every day, from across Western Canada. If all goes as planned, Stone says they won’t have to say no ever again.

"Over here will be the caretaker’s lodge and next to it will be the kennels,” said Stone, pointing to areas of the property where those facilities will be built.

The plan is to fence the entire property as well as creating smaller fenced runs, kennels and an intake and assessment building.

"We don't know their background story, what they're good with, what they’re not good with, what help they need,” said Stone, talking about the dogs the society takes in. “We want to be able to asses them."

That is in order to get those dogs into the best foster home situation as possible to begin the rehabilitation process.

Some work has already begun to transform the rural property.

Bev York has been a volunteer with the Victoria Human Society for the past eight years. Now she has taken on a new role.

"I'm basically the project manager,” said York.

She says the amount of work that needs to be done is a bit daunting, but she knows it’s for a good cause.

"I think it's going to allow us to help as many more animals as we can as time goes on,” said York.

Completing that work isn’t going to be cheap. The Victoria Humane Society has now embarked on what it calls The Building Love Capital Campaign.

"At a minumum we're going to need $1.5-million,” said Stone.

That will get the Victoria Humane Society to the point where it can begin to take animals in at the new facility as soon as next year.

"For the last couple of years we've had to say no a lot and we know that when we say no, those dogs die,” said Stone. “It's just about saving lives and there will be thousands of dogs we can save that we've had to say no to."