For the third time this week, Metro Vancouver gas prices have hit an all-time high.

Drivers paid as much as 159.9 cents a litre at the pumps on Saturday, a cent higher than the record set in the region on Wednesday.

The escalation began in March, when a four-year-old gas price record was broken by stations in cities including Vancouver and White Rock.

About a month later, the record was again broken this Monday when prices reached 157.9, and on Wednesday when the cost increased another cent.

Analysts have blamed temporary refinery closures and the shutdown of a pipeline in Washington State, as well as an increased carbon tax rate in B.C.

And prices are only expected to climb as demand increases during the summer months. Some analysts have predicted $1.60 could be the "new normal" for Metro Vancouver, and that drivers may pay as much as $1.65 a litre during peak times.