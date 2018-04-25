

CTV Vancouver





For the second time this week, gas prices have broken records in Metro Vancouver – and it's only Wednesday.

Drivers woke up to find some stations selling gas at 158.9 cents a litre Wednesday, breaking Vancouver's previous record high of 157.9 that was set just two days ago.

Analysts blame a number of factors for the continuing price creep, including the rising cost of crude and the declining loonie.

"In the past two or three weeks we've seen not just the switch over from winter to summer gasoline, but we've also seen the price of crude rise from $62 to $69 a barrel," Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com told CTV News this week. "We've seen the Canadian dollar drop in value."

And McTeague warns things are only going to get worse. He predicts prices will reach as high as $1.62 a litre by late May, and could potentially climb even higher in the following months.

"I would not be surprised to see us pushing 162.9 at various times throughout the summer," he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim