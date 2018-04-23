

CTV Vancouver





Drivers woke up to more pain at the pumps Monday as prices reached 157.9 cents a litre in parts of Metro Vancouver, breaking local records.

That tops Vancouver's previous high of 156.9, which was recorded last month as refineries in B.C. and Washington State closed for repairs.

It also ties the region's all-time high, which was recorded at a single gas station in Delta back in June 2014.

Analyst Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com has predicted Metro Vancouver gas prices could top $1.60 a litre this summer.