VANCOUVER -- Several notices warning of possible COVID-19 exposures on flights in and out of B.C. were recently posted, after at least one person on each of those trips tested positive for the disease.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted details about the flights in recent days . They all took off or landed in the province between Feb. 24 and March 6.

The domestic flights include:

Feb. 25: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver

Feb. 27: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto

Feb. 28: WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George

March 1: WestJet flight 112 from Vancouver to Calgary

March 1: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary

March 1: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto

March 2: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto

Restrictions aren't currently in place for domestic trips, though health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

And the international flights on the list include:

Feb. 24: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver

March 1: Alaska Airlines flight 3443 from Vancouver to Seattle

March 5: Aeromexico flight 9644 from Mexico City to Vancouver

March 5: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver

March 5: Sunwing flight 2858 from Mexico City to Vancouver

March 6: Air Canada flight 7 from Vancouver to Hong Kong

International travellers bound for Canada are required to present a negative test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flights. They're also required to self-isolate for 14 days, including three in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights – whether domestic or international – should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

More details about the affected flights, including specific seat rows that may have been closer to the person who tested positive, are available on the BCCDC's website.