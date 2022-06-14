These B.C. restaurants made a list of Canada's most loved

Looking for good food, good service and a good overall experience? Those were the criteria used to build a just-published list of Canada's most-loved restaurants.

According to food delivery app company DoorDash, the 50 restaurants in cities across Canada highlighted on its list all scored high in those three categories.

It says the list is the top-rated, most reliable restaurants. The list isn't ranked but instead alphabetical, and includes entries from Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia.

Here's a quick look at which restaurants are considered the most popular in B.C., most of which are in Metro Vancouver:

Bon Crepe – Vancouver

CHAU Veggie Express – Vancouver

Crackle Creme – Vancouver

Hot Pho Restaurant – Maple Ridge

Island Poke – Victoria

Joy Sushi – Burnaby

Kokomo – Vancouver

Momo Sushi – Vancouver

Mr. Sushi – North Vancouver

Pho Japolo – North Vancouver

Pokey Okey – Richmond

Singapore Hawker Restaurant – Coquitlam

Sushi Kojo Westside – Westbank

Thai Basil – Vancouver

The Poke Guy – Vancouver

Workshop Vegetarian Café – North Vancouver