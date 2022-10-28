These are the 8 Vancouver restaurants that now have a Michelin star

The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of a coveted culinary star.

The second Canadian edition of the gastronomic ode to fine dining was announced Thursday at an evening gala. It follows a Toronto-focused guide in September that minted Canada's only two-star restaurant and bestowed single stars on a dozen one-stareateries.

Here's a look at the Vancouver restaurants that earned one star:

AnnaLena (contemporary)

Barbara (contemporary)

Burdock & Co (contemporary)

iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House (Chinese)

Kissa Tanto (Japanese-Italian fusion)

Masayoshi (Japanese)

Published on Main (contemporary)

St. Lawrence (Quebecois)

There are 12 Bib Gourmand restaurants recognized for offering good food for good value:

Anh and Chi (Vietnamese)

Chupito (Mexican)

Fable Kitchen (contemporary)

Fiorino, Italian Street Food (Italian)

Kin Kao Song (Thai)

Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer (Chinese)

Lunch Lady (Vietnamese)

Nightshade (vegetarian)

Oca Pastificio (contemporary)

Phnom Penh (Vietnamese)

Say Mercy! (Contemporary)

Vij's (Indian)

The guide also announced three special awards:

Michelin Service Award: Kissa Tanto's general manager Justin Isidro and team

Michelin Sommelier Award: Published on Main's wine director Jayton Paul

Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: The Botanist's creative beverage director Grant Sceney and head bartender Jeff Savage

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.