These 2 B.C. communities have set low-temperature records 3 days in a row

B.C.'s late-October cold snap continues to set daily temperature records in communities across the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

On Thursday, Merritt broke a cold-weather record that had stood for more than 100 years, just a week after other Interior cities were seeing record highs.

While Merritt's weather hasn't set any more records since Thursday, two communities have seen three straight days of record lows.

On Friday, Bella Bella and Squamish each set new records for Oct. 27, and preliminary data for Saturday shows both communities have set new records for Oct. 28 as well.

In all, eight communities have already seen temperatures lower than their previous Oct. 28 record Saturday, according to ECCC.

They are:

Masset area: New record of -2.9 C, old record of -2.8 C set in 1959

Bella Coola area: New record of -5.9 C, old record of -4.4 C set in 1971

Bella Bella area: New record of -4.7 C, old record of -1.5 C set in 1984

Tatlayoko Lake area: New record of -16.8 C, old record of -16 C set in 1991

Squamish area: New record of -4 C, old record of -2.3 C set in 2019

Gibsons area: New record of -0.6 C, old record of -0.3 C set in 2019

Castlegar area: New record of -7.3 C, old record of -6.7 C set in 1946

Nelson area: New record of -4.9 C, old record of -4.4 C set in 1946

Some of Saturday's record-breakers are also among the nine communities that set new low temperature marks on Friday, as well:

Bella Bella area: New record of -5.6 C, old record of -2 C set in 2019

Blue River area: New record of -10.4 C, old record of -9.1 C set in 2008

Gibsons area: New record of -0.7 C, old record of 0 C set in 1964

Port Hardy area: New record of -4.6 C, old record of -2.2 C set in 1971

Puntzi Mountain area: New record of -20.5 C, old record of -17.2 C set in 1971

Sechelt area: New record of -0.7 C, old record of 0 C set in 1971

Sparwood area: New record of -13.5 C, old record of -10.6 C set in 1971

Squamish area: New record of -2.9 C, old record of -1.6 C set in 2019

Tatlayoko Lake area: New record of -19 C, old record of -17.5 C set in 1991

The daily temperature records Environment Canada reports are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record," according to the weather agency.