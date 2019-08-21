

CTV News Vancouver





Temporary lane closures and parking restrictions are coming to West Broadway and Arbutus Street, the province is warning.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, Friday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 29, geotechnical work is being done related to the Broadway Subway Project. A soil study will be completed to gather information about the project's future construction.

To make way for the study, the eastbound left lane of West Broadway and the northbound right lane of Arbutus Street will be closed on those days between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Parking will be restricted along the northbound lane of Arbutus Street, north of Broadway as well.