Interactive map: 5 automated speed enforcement cameras activated in Metro Van
The following map shows the 35 locations the province plans to test speed enforcement technology. Active cameras are marked in green.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 1:00PM PDT
The B.C. government has activated five red light cameras in the Lower Mainland equipped with technology capable of automatically ticketing speeders.
Another 30 automated speed enforcement cameras will be tested across the province, but those haven't been activated yet.
