These 10 B.C. trails had the most search and rescue calls last year
As people start planning for the May long weekend and beyond, BC Adventure Smart has released a list of the hiking trails where search and rescue crews responded to the highest volume of calls last year.
Trails on the North Shore and in the Sea to Sky region feature heavily on the list, accounting for eight of the 10 entries. The remaining two are on Vancouver Island.
Across the province, the most common reasons search and rescue crews are called are for hikers who are lost, hikers who have slipped or fallen, and hikers who embarked on a trail without realizing how challenging it would be.
"Wearing appropriate footwear, learning how to read a map and being mindful of the level of trail difficulty could have prevented 271 search and rescue missions in 2022," a statement from BC Adventure Smart says.
A number of the trails that have made the list start relatively close to cities but take hikers deep into the backcountry where weather can be severe and unpredictable and the terrain can quickly become difficult to navigate.
Others, while not technically as treacherous, are on the list because of their popularity. As large crowds of people with varying levels of skill and preparedness descend, preventable injuries increase.
The BC Search and Rescue Association has already created trail-specific safety guides for six of the trails because they were also on the list of the trails with the highest call volume for 2021.
The YouTube videos are an "in-depth visual planning resource, which gives regional and trail-specific information on terrain, facilities, weather, hiking times and required skills," according to the association.
The list of trails and the accompanying videos – where available – are provided below. The list is ranked in order of the number of search and rescue calls received.
1) Rubble Creek trail, heading to Black Tusk trail in Garibaldi Provincial Park
2) Howe Sound Crest Trail between Cypress Bowl and Porteau Cove on the North Shore
3) Juan de Fuca Marine Trail on the west coast of southern Vancouver Island
4) Stawamus Chief Trail in Squamish
5) Sea to Summit trail in Squamish
6) Grouse Grind trail in North Vancouver
7) Wedgemount Lake trail in Garibaldi Provincial Park
8) Mount Seymour trail in North Vancouver
9) Rainbow Mountain trail in Whistler
10) Cape Scott trail on northern Vancouver Island
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Want a better night’s sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
What really happened during Prince Harry and Meghan’s New York car chase?
There’s no denying the echoes to the late Princess Diana’s 1997 death in a car crash in Paris. More than 25 years on, her son and his wife were pursued through the streets of New York City this week in what their team called a “near catastrophic” car chase.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay worker killed on the job identified; police investigating 'evidence of erratic driving'
Steve Seekins, a 52-year-old married father of two young children, was inspecting a manhole cover with a public works crew in Oak Bay when a black Mercedes SUV struck and killed him.
-
Suspects sought after 'world's largest burl' burns on Vancouver Island
Mounties in Port McNeill are calling the fire suspicious, saying the blaze "appears to have been a deliberate act with the apparent intent to destroy the town's prized point of interest."
-
These 10 B.C. hikes required the most rescues last year
While British Columbia is full of scenic hiking trails, several in particular attract the most attention from search and rescue (SAR) crews in the province.
Calgary
-
WestJet flight cancellations impact travellers at YYC as pilots' strike looms
WestJet flight cancellations are causing travellers at the Calgary International Airport to reschedule their itineraries or miss out entirely on vacation plans as the airline faces a looming pilots' strike.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Calgary woman forced to pay $1,600 in fines that aren't hers or risk ticket
A Calgary woman is worried she may have to pay hundreds of dollars in fines that aren't hers in order to renew her vehicle registration.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
Toronto
-
Violent crash at Brampton intersection caught on home security footage
CTV News has obtained security footage of a horrific crash in Brampton that sent two people to hospital and led to charges for a 21-year-old driver.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
-
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Burlington; police searching for silver Volkswagen
Police are searching for a driver of a silver Volkswagen sedan who allegedly fled the scene after fatally striking a cyclist in Burlington Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Two real estate brokers under investigation for submitting bogus bids on homes
A pair of real estate brokers have had their contracts terminated by RE/MAX and are also under investigation by their professional order. The realtors are Christine Girouard and Jonathan Dauphinais-Fortin.
-
Quebec Muslim groups sue government over prayer room ban in schools
Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools, arguing that the order is discriminatory and violates the Charter rights to freedom of religion and association.
-
Albanian fugitive accused of killing police officer, son granted bail in Montreal
An Albanian fugitive who was convicted in absentia of murdering a police officer and his eight-year-old son in that country has been granted bail in Montreal pending the outcome of his extradition case.
Winnipeg
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Doctor accused of sexual assault takes the witness stand
The Manitoba doctor accused of sexually assaulting several patients was called to the witness stand during his trial.
-
11 active wildfires burning in Manitoba, danger remains low: province
While Manitoba’s wildfire danger remains low, the province says folks should remain cautious through the long weekend as temperatures rise.
Saskatoon
-
Commission finds 'neglect of duty' by Prince Albert police in baby's death
Saskatchewan's police oversight agency says two officers in Prince Albert failed to adequately protect an infant boy who died last year and should face discipline.
-
Saskatoon police charge two B.C. men after trafficking investigation
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two men from British Columbia following a four-day drug trafficking investigation.
-
Saskatoon pilots shared e-scooter program
E-scooters are now available for rent in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
'Come get me': Premier defends Sask. coal power supply past 2030 despite federal law
On the last day of the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature, Premier Scott Moe defended his decision to push Saskatchewan’s net-zero targets to 2050, despite comments made by the federal environment minister.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees feeling unwelcome and crammed at Regina accommodations
Some residents from northern Saskatchewan communities forced to flee their homes due to ongoing wildfires say they are facing another challenge while staying in Regina: uncomfortable and unwelcoming accommodations.
-
Wording in Experience Regina presentation suggests intent to sexualize Regina
Public documents from the City of Regina shed new light on the rebrand of Tourism Regina to Experience Regina.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
London
-
City seeks power to expropriate parts of 79 properties for widening of bus rapid transit roads
To keep construction of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system on schedule, dozens of property owners along the route are facing the possibility of forced expropriation.
-
Local beach community prepares for influx of tourists this long weekend
One of the region’s most popular destinations for a holiday weekend is Grand Bend, Ont.
-
Mixed bag of weather expected for Victoria Day long weekend
As Londoners prepare to flock away to the beach and their cottages for the first long weekend of the summer, it’ll be a mixed bag as far as the forecast goes, with sunshine, rain, and the chance of thunderstorms.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover $950K stolen from northern businesses through online scams
Two northern businesses that were victims of spear phishing attacks have had almost $1 million returned to them following a 15-month police investigation.
-
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
IAMGOLD secures $400M loan as it completes Côté Gold
IAMGOLD has secured a five-year, $400 million loan from three lenders as it completes the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold project.
Kitchener
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Police make arrest after house fire in Cambridge
An arrest has been made in an incident that drew a large police presence to a Cambridge neighbourhood earlier this week.
-
8 puppies on the mend after deadly virus hits litter from Brant County SPCA
Eight puppies from the Brant County SPCA who were infected with canine parvovirus are now on the mend after a tough few days.