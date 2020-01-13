VANCOUVER -- As Metro Vancouver digs out, a national forecaster warns that even more snow is on the way.

In a special weather statement issued Monday, Environment Canada warned of a "series of disturbances" heading toward B.C.'s South Coast.

A weak weather system is expected to approach Monday night. Winds will develop over the Strait of Georgia, the statement said, converging with "strong outflows from mainland coastal inlets."

What it means for the regions under the statement is more heavy snow in some parts of the South Coast.

Overnight, it's expected to impact an area from Nanaimo to Qualicum Beach, as well as from Half Moon Bay to Sechelt. Southern Texada Island is also supposed to see heavier snow.

Another system is expected to move in Tuesday evening, affecting a widespread area of the coast and bringing snow for most of the night.

And on Thursday night, a third system will arrive in the region.

"A fair degree of uncertainty exists regarding its impact upon the south coast," Environment Canada's weather statement said.

"The mainland coast may suffer a glancing blow however Vancouver Island may see a considerable amount of snow as outflow winds increase with the passage of this system."

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will cover the impact as the storm systems roll in.

So far, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and much of Vancouver Island. The statements could be upgraded to watches or even warnings as the systems approach, depending on the forecast closer to the time they're expected to arrive.



When will the snow stop?

In its Vancouver forecast, Environment Canada expects temperatures to remain below freezing until Wednesday, where the forecast high is 1 C.

Thursday and Friday will be chilly overnight, but with highs around 4 C, the snow may change to rain during the day.

By Saturday and Sunday, the weather agency expects highs of 5 and 7, and predicts it will rain both days.

The average high for this time of year is 5.9 C.