The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Tech Savvy Mom
CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 10:27AM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 4, 2021 11:00AM PDT
VANCOUVER -- Mother's day is this weekend.
Tech Expert, Amber Mac, shared
- Aura Digital Frame from Best Buy - This 8.75" Wi-Fi digital frame creates a running slideshow of family memories. The frame offers unlimited cloud photo storage to let the entire family share their photos. This item was featured on the Best Buy Mother's Day Gift Idea guide.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G In Phantom Violet - The Galaxy smartphone offers a stunning intelligent display. Moms will love that it features the best quality video ever in a Galaxy smartphone for capturing all those special moments. There are three cameras so no detalis will be missed.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds in Phantom Voilet