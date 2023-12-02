'The targeting of the Pride flag is hate,' Delta police say after latest church vandalism

Police in Delta are once investigating an act of vandalism apparently targeting a church over its prominently displayed Pride flags.

The Ladner United Church has had its Pride displays targeted at least six times before. On Nov. 27, police received another report of mischief at the site, according to a news release from the Delta Police Department on Friday.

The latest incident occurred overnight, when a lone suspect approached a window in which a Pride flag was displayed and used a glass-breaking tool to shatter it, police said.

Police described the suspect as "thin and fit-looking, wearing jeans and a zip-up jacket with the hood up," adding that the general description matches that of the suspect in previous incidents targeting the church.

"Delta police are investigating this act as a hate crime as the common denominator of all of these mischiefs is a symbol celebrating a marginalized part of our community," the DPD said in its release.

"The targeting of the Pride flag is hate."

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact them at 604-946-4411 and reference file number 2023-27721.