KELOWNA, B.C. -- Phase 3 travel restrictions have been lifted and that means British Columbians are free to travel within the province.

Krissy Vann has been checking off the Okanagan Bucketlist on CTV Morning Live.

To kick off the week, she travelled from Vernon to Kelowna.

Kelowna is known as a summer playground and Eldorado Resort celebrates the very best of the area.

This historic resort offers unparalleled views of Okanagan Lake.

Just down the expansive boardwalk is the Eldorado Marina.

No matter how you like to play on the water they have a variety of on site rentals available.

If you have your own watercraft you can speak with the friendly staff to arrange a parking spot in this premium location.

The full service Eldorado Marina offers an on site store and can even fulfill all your snack and picnic needs for your day in the sun.

Award-winning dining is also part of the Eldorado Resort experience.

The flavours of the Okanagan Valley are perfectly paired with stunning views with multiple on-site dining locales to taste your way through.

When it is time to rest the suites are well appointed.

Many offer postcard views that truly take advantage of this lakeside location.

The highest standards of safety precautions for guests have been taken in the wake of COVID-19.

Guests can be assured that physical distancing and sanitization protocols have been thoughtfully implemented before welcoming guests back.

The Okanagan Bucketlist is a great way to create new memories as its time for British Columbians to reaquaint themselves with the incredible destinations we have in our own backyard.

Eldorado Resort

The Okanagan Bucketlist