

CTV News Vancouver





Gas prices continue to rise across B.C., and several records have fallen in recent years.

But it appears the prices – most recently topping out at 172.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver – aren't pushing drivers towards compact cars and hybrids.

Statistics sent to CTV News Vancouver by the province's public auto insurer show the most insured model in 2018 was a pickup truck.

Approximately 36,000 people insured a Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew four-wheel drive in 2018, the ICBC data suggests.

After the F-150, the most insured vehicles in 2018 were:

Four-door Toyota Corolla CE (33,000 insured)

Four-door Toyota Civic LX (27,000)

Dodge Grand Caravan SE (24,000)

Toyota Tacoma - V6- double-cab, four-wheel drive (24,000)

Four-door Toyota Corolla LE (19,000)

Four-door Honda CR-V EX-L, all-wheel drive (19,000)

Four-door Honda CR-V, all-wheel drive (19,000)

Toyota Matrix wagon (18,000)

Four-door Honda Civic EX (16,000)

ICBC also sent a list of the most insured vehicles in 2017. Many of the same models made the list, but the Corolla was slightly more popular that year:

Four-door Toyota Corolla CE (34,000 insured) Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew, four-wheel drive (31,000) Four-door Toyota Civic LX (27,000) Dodge Grand Caravan SE (23,000) Toyota Tacoma - V6- double-cab, four-wheel drive (21,000) Four-door Honda CR-V EX-L, all-wheel drive (18,000) Four-door Honda CR-V, all-wheel drive (18,000) Toyota Matrix wagon (18,000) Four-door Corolla LE (17,000) Four-door Honda Civic EX (16,000)

Earlier this year, U.S.-based Consumer Reports tested 50 vehicles before publishing its top models for 2019. The agency chose the Ford F-150 as the top full-sized pickup this year.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn