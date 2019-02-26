

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin , CTV Vancouver





Consumer Reports buys and tests about 50 new cars each year at its Auto Test Track, evaluating things like performance, fuel economy and child-seat installation. So which 2019 models got top marks?

With key safety features and more versatility, SUVs are now more popular than cars. So it’s not surprising that many of the CR top picks belong in this category.

“We look at its exclusive reliability data, results from its test track, and safety information, all information that’s important when you buy a car,” said Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports car expert.

The Hyundai Kona was the top sub-compact SUV. Testers found it a joy to drive, and they were impressed that every trim comes standard with life-saving safety features including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

There were two Subarus on the list this year, which were also SUVs. The popular Forester took the top compact SUV spot with its roomy interior and excellent fuel economy.

The larger three-row Ascent rolled right into CR’s top spot for midsized SUV’s.

It offers a lot of room and a lot of features. This is a new entry for Subaru, but it’s actually based on some of its other models. It has the same underpinnings as the Subaru Forester, so we expect the reliability will be good as well,” explained Fisher.

If you’re ready to splurge and treat yourself, the BMW X5 came in as CR’s top luxury SUV. Consumer Reports declared the redesigned 2019 model one of the best SUVs it has ever tested.

Also rounding out Consumer Reports’ list for this year are four cars from Toyota: hybrid versions of the Camry and Avalon sedans, the Prius, and the Yaris.

Top full-sized pickup for 2019 is the Ford F-150.