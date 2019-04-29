A leading think tank believes Metro Vancouver drivers are being gouged by Alberta fuel companies, and wants the B.C. government to intervene.

Marc Lee of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives figures most of the huge spike in the cost of gas is not tax, but pure profit.

"They get away with it because they can," Lee said. "I think British Columbians are being taken for a ride."

The price of gasoline in Vancouver has jumped 30 to 40 cents a litre in just three months. Lee believes the B.C. government should follow in the steps of the Maritime provinces, and control the price.

"Just like we regulate the price of electricity and gasoline and natural gas, transportation fuels ought to be the same," he said.

The price at the pump dominated Question Period in the legislature Monday. The BC Liberals told the NDP to stop blocking construction of the pipeline, and make peace with Alberta.

"There is no magic endless supply of endless of refined gasoline product in Alberta or Washington state," Premier John Horgan replied.

But Bruce Ralston, minister of jobs, trade and technology, confirmed the government is looking into the possibility of regulation.

"Given the ongoing pain that people are feeling at the pump it's fairly urgent," said Ralston.