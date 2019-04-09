

CTV News Vancouver





A team of UBC engineering students is celebrating after gaining international recognition for a fuel-efficient vehicle it designed.

The 65-member Supermileage team competed in California a "fuelathon" against more than 1,000 other students.

These contests give students the chance to show off their innovate designs for fuel-efficient concept cars.

The UBC team's vehicle, "Mark XI," came second in its category, competing on the Sonoma Raceway track.

According to the team's website, Mark XI is a three-wheeled, single-passenger vehicle "meant to push the limits of fuel efficiency."

Each team's car had to pass technical and safety inspections as well as make eight laps of the track in 24 minutes.