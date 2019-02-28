

Jim Fong, CTV Vancouver





Sixty sculptures and paintings from the likes of Chagall to Renoir are on display at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The exhibits from the Brooklyn Museum showcase the evolution of French modern art from Impressionism to Surrealism.

French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850 - 1950 shows the history of French painting over a 100-year period and explains why France was the centre of the art world during that century.

“This is the birth of modernization so what you see are artists engaging in the new modern life that is coming out in Paris," said Bruce Grenville, the senior curator at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Also on display is Affinities: Canadian Artists and France, which explores how Canadian artists such as Emily Carr and Paul-Emile Borduas were influenced by French art and philosophy.

“Artists like Emily Carr for example had no audience she actually stop paint for nine years because she didn’t have any audience to look at this modernist work," said Grant Arnold, Audain Curator of BC Art at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

French Moderns and Affinities are on display at the Vancouver Art Gallery until May 20.