VANCOUVER -- Remember Body Break – the series of quick TV segments that aired in the late 1980s and early '90s, encouraging Canadian couch potatoes to get active?

About three decades after Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod first taught Canadians about healthier options, the pair is back at it with a new health segment.

The minute-long video was shared Monday by the Vancouver International Airport.

"The prime minister has implored and the movie stars have all weighed in," YVR wrote. Check out videos from Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen for more on this.

"But to truly get the message out about social distancing we needed the help of two Canadian icons to spread the safety message."

The video features the familiar intro, this time with "Special YVR Edition" written at the bottom.

McLeod and Johnson address one of the key orders from public health officials in slowing the spread of novel coronavirus.

"We have a message about staying safe and healthy during the COVID-19 situation," Johnson says with a smile.

Clad in matching neon-and-black track suits, the pair offers some simple advice: stay about two metres apart, cough or sneeze into your elbow and wash your hands thoroughly and often.

"For how long? Sing 'Happy Birthday' twice," Johnson says, before breaking into a round of "Happy Birthday to Hal."

Feeling nostalgic? Watch the full video here: