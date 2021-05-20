ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- Many people find they are nervous prior to a dental procedure.

Dr. Garry G. Gill from Fraser Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has made a career out of helping people smile with confidence.

Dealing with loose or missing teeth can be stressful. Dr. Gill emphasized that there are solutions available for patients to gain back their smile.

Dental implants have tremendous benefits over dentures or bridges. They have revolutionized dentistry in the last 10 years.

Dr. Gill explained they are the gold standard as they provide a foundation for replacement of missing teeth that look, feel and function like natural teeth.

These technological advancements in modern dentistry provide results that are durable, strong and predictable.

Dr. Gill is able to use 3D-imaging technology to allow a patient to thoroughly understand their treatment options.

They are able to view their personalized approach in real time and have a thorough consultation to put any concerns at ease.

If people neglect to address dental issues like missing teeth, remaining teeth may be overworked, resulting in discomfort. Premature loss of additional teeth due to over usage can also occur.

The team at Fraser Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is welcoming and happy to explain all options to prospective patients.

There have been tremendous advancements in dentistry, which means there is no better time to address concerns and regain a confident smile.