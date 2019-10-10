

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Thanksgiving long weekend is just around the corner and Metro Vancouver residents can expect to see sun, rain and clouds over the next few days.

Environment Canada predicts Friday will be sunny and relatively warm compared to recent days, with temperatures reaching highs of 14 C and dipping to 7 C overnight. The morning may see some fog, but that's expected to dissipate before the afternoon.

Saturday is expected to have a 60 per cent chance of showers with highs reaching 12 C. That chance of showers could continue overnight too.

Even though there is no rain in Sunday's forecast, the day is expected to be cloudy. High temperatures could reach 13 while lows could dip to 6.

Then by Thanksgiving Monday, the sun just might reappear as a mix of sun and cloud is expected. Like Friday, highs are expected to reach 14 while lows are predicted to hit 7.

Those heading to Vancouver Island for the long weekend can expect a similar forecast with slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday or Monday.

Later next week, periods of rain are in the forecast.

