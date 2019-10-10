

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Parts of British Columbia are enduring record-breaking chill.

Environment Canada says the temperature at Vancouver International Airport slipped briefly to 0 C early Thursday, breaking the 1 C mark set in 1965.

It was the second record in two days for Vancouver, which saw thermometers dip to 0.8 C Wednesday, wiping out the old record of 2.8, which had stood since 1960.

The average historical low for Vancouver in the second week of October is 7 C.

The weather office says clear skies and a front that washed cold Arctic air south helped set several other winter-like records across B.C.

Those include a setting of -10.3 C in Clinton on Wednesday, breaking a 2009 record, and -8.2 C in Smithers, smashing the old record set in 1959.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019