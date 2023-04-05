Terrorism suspect in B.C. bus slashing case appears in court

The man facing terrorism charges in relation to a knife attack on a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. made another appearance in provincial court on Wednesday.

Abdul Aziz Kawam appeared by video from jail where he has been since his arrest Saturday.

Police allege Kawam used a kitchen knife to slash a stranger across the throat while the bus was travelling west on Fraser Highway around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators believe a dull kitchen knife found on the sidewalk near the bus is the weapon used in the attack -- and say if it was sharp the victim may not have survived.

The victim was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery on the weekend, and could make a full recovery. Authorities also allege that Kawan threatened another person with the knife before boarding the bus.

Kawam was initially charged by provincial authorities with four offences, including attempted murder.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police allege Kawam made disturbing statements and say that is what led them to look into terrorist links and turn the case over to federal authorities.

Federal prosecutors approved four terrorism-related charges, and the charging documents say the alleged crimes were carried out "for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a terrorist group."

They specifically mention the Islamic State.

"All of the charges that this particular person is facing are very serious in nature. Many of them do carry the potential of life in prison if he is found guilty of them," said Vancouver criminal lawyer Sarah Leamon, who is not involved with the case. "Certainly adding a terrorism aspect of this would be aggravating, if the Crown can prove it."

Details of Kawam's most recent court appearance are covered by a publication ban.

He is due back in Surrey Provincial Court next week.