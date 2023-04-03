Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents

A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.

Court documents filed by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada show that Abdul Aziz Kawam has been charged with attempted murder, assault, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All four offences are alleged to have been "for the benefit of at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group; to wit, the Islamic State."

The alleged offences took place in Surrey on the morning of April 1.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said a suspect first approached a man at a bus stop and held a knife to his throat around 9:30 a.m. That man managed to flee without being injured, spokesperson Const. Amanda Steed told CTV News.

Shortly after, the suspect boarded the 503 bus and attacked a second victim, slashing his throat. The victim was critically injured but survived emergency surgery and is expected to recover, according to Steed.

In an email Monday, Steed confirmed that the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team was called in.

"During the course of our investigation, it was determined that the suspect made several concerning comments,' Steed wrote, explaining the move.

Kawam's next scheduled court appearance is Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.