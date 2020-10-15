VANCOUVER -- Wearing a mask and face shield, April Untalan walked out of international arrivals at the Vancouver airport on Thursday, excited to finally reunite with her sister Charie Santiago in Whistler after flying in from the Philippines.

“I’m so happy,” Untalan said.

Her 38-year-old sister Charie has Stage 4 cancer, and in June, was only given months to live. But Untalan’s first application to come and visit was denied, because as a sibling she did not meet the federal government’s definition of immediate family and would not be exempt from pandemic travel restrictions.

Santiago’s mother was given approval to travel, and arrived in Canada last month to be by her side.

Santiago’s husband Arthur made a public plea to Ottawa to allow Charie to see her sister. He first shared their story with CTV News on Sept. 8.

“I don’t want to say it’s a dying wish, but it is basically,” he said at the time, and described the two sisters as best friends. “Out of everything, that’s all I want for her.”

Then on Oct. 2, the federal government announced changes were coming to the current travel restrictions, which made allowances for extended family members including siblings, and also for foreign nationals to travel on compassionate grounds. The changes did not take effect until Oct. 8.

De Guzman was given the green light to come to Canada two days later. She arrived Thursday on the first direct flight from Manila.

Whistler Immigration consultant Laurie Cooper, who worked with the Santiago family on this case, said the exemption for Charie’s sister was the second of its kind to be granted in Canada.

“Obviously, we’re just delighted,” she told CTV. “It’s a tragic situation. Charie doesn’t have much time left, but at least she gets to see her sister and her sister gets to be with her.”

Cooper said they’re grateful the government responded to the groundswell of voices calling for changes to allow families opportunities to reunite.

“Admittedly it would have been better if it could have come a little faster, but I think everyone’s just grateful that now we have something in place that can reunite these families that have been suffering so much,” she said.

“The whole process has been really, really painful for Arthur, but he also recognizes that by being so open about what they’ve been going through, they’ve helped to make it easier for other families to be reunited. And so even if they hadn’t been able to bring April, Charie’s sister, he says it was worth it to help others.”