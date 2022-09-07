Tentative deal for 30,000 public service workers in B.C., while fallout from job action expected to take weeks to resolve

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria

A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.

