Teens arrested after shooting at South Surrey home

One week after several gunshots were fired at a home in Surrey, B.C., police say two teenagers have now been arrested amid the ongoing investigation.

The gunshots rang out in the South Surrey neighbourhood around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 1. A home on 154 Street near 28 Avenue was targeted in the attack, though no one was injured.

Five days later, on Feb. 6, the Surrey RCMP's serious crimes unit executed a search warrant at a home on 140 Street near 77 Avenue, where they seized three guns and several electronic devices, police said in a news release Thursday.

Two 16-year-old boys from Surrey were arrested on suspicion of careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim, disfigure or endanger life.

Both teens were released from custody without charges at this time, the Surrey RCMP said.

Investigators continue to gather evidence in the case and are still working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information or images related to the shooting is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.