Teen killed in 2nd stabbing on Surrey bus in 2 weeks, RCMP say there’s no connection

Surrey RCMP responded to a stabbing on a bus in the city on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 around 9: 30p.m. Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station. Surrey RCMP responded to a stabbing on a bus in the city on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 around 9: 30p.m. Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.

