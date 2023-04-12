Teen killed in 2nd stabbing on Surrey bus in 2 weeks, RCMP say there’s no connection

A teenager who was stabbed while riding a bus in Surrey late Tuesday has died, according to RCMP.

Mounties say the 17-year-old was rushed to hospital after being assaulted on transit around 9:30 p.m., but succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed.

“Initial information suggests that this was a targeted and isolated incident,” Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.

Police are still seeking witnesses but say it appears the stabbing is not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

No arrests have been made.

The attack is the second stabbing in as many weeks aboard a transit bus in Surrey. The first victim, whose throat was slashed on April 1, is now recovering at home.

Surrey RCMP says there is no indication that the two stabbings are connected.

Wil files from The Canadian Press.