Teen driver was 'doing donuts' before causing fiery crash with unmarked police car: VPD

Two Vancouver police officers were injured on the job Monday morning after their patrol car was struck by a teen driver who was allegedly doing donuts.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that the officers were responding to a 911 call when their unmarked vehicle was struck by a car full of "joyriding teens." One officer is in hospital with serious injuries, according to the VPD.

The collision caused a fire and video from the scene shows crews at the intersection of Kingsway and Tyne Street around 4 a.m., extinguishing flames engulfing a white SUV.

Vancouver police took to Twitter around 7 a.m. to ask drivers to consider taking a different route.

#VPDTraffic The intersection at Kingsway and Tyne Street is closed while we investigate a serious collision. Please consider taking a different route. We'll provide more information as the investigation unfolds. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 20, 2023

According to the VPD statement, the 16-year-old behind the wheel of the since-burnt car, as well as his two teenaged passengers, were not injured in the crash.

Police say the officer who’s in hospital may have to miss "months of work," while the other one did not suffer serious injuries and is recovering at home.

investigators believe the 16-year-old behind the wheel of the since-burnt car had been doing “a reckless manoeuvre” called donuts before driving into the police vehicle.

“The driver was arrested at the collision scene and is facing numerous charges, including driving without a license and dangerous driving,” police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam video from the scene, are asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.